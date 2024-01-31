PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 137 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 05:39 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 137.44 points, a positive change of 0.22 percent, closing at 61,979.18 points against 61,841.74 points the previous trading day
A total of 276,464,818 shares valuing Rs 9.271 billion were traded during the day as compared to 436,120,659 shares valuing Rs.15.286 billion the last day.
Some 349 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 165 of them recorded gains and 151 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 33 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 36,273,372 shares at Rs.
4.54 per share, Bank of Punjab with 20,853,316 shares at Rs.6.20 per share and Hascol Petrol with 14,174,000 shares at Rs.7.91 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.1,551.83 per share price, closing at Rs.22,364.33, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs.13.48 rise in its per share price to Rs.211.19.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.100.00 per share closing at Rs.8,200.00, followed by Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.40.33 decline to close at Rs.1,404.00.
