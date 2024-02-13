PSX turns bullish, gains 161 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 161.61 points, a positive change of 0.26 percent, closing at 61,226.93 points against 61,065.32 points the previous trading day.

A total of 435,549,576 shares valuing Rs 15.972 billion were traded during the day as compared to 349,975,051 shares valuing Rs 12.745 billion the last day.

Some 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 28 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 65,824,727 shares at Rs 4.

15 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 30,099,719 shares at Rs 1.23 per share and Pak Refinery with 28,602,808 shares at Rs 25.63 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 161.03 per share price, closing at Rs 2,308.04, whereas the runner-up was Ibrahim ZIL Limited with a Rs 21.23 rise in its per share price to Rs 304.33.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 346.99 per share closing at Rs 8,303.01, followed by Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 32.29 decline to close at Rs 398.25.