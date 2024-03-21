PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 314 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bearish trend on Thursday, losing 314.39 points, a negative change of 0.48 percent, closing at 65,417.40 points against 65,731.79 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bearish trend on Thursday, losing 314.39 points, a negative change of 0.48 percent, closing at 65,417.40 points against 65,731.79 points the previous trading day.

A total of 389,654,899 shares valuing Rs.11.307 billion were traded during the day as compared to 341,843,546 shares valuing Rs.11.844 billion the last day.

Some 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 115 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PTCL with 52,898,951 shares at Rs.

15.84 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 41,979,500 shares with 6.05 per share and Bank of Punjab with 29,102,209 shares at Rs.5.44 per share.

Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.38.16 per share price, closing at Rs.546.99, whereas the runner-up was JDW Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs.31.45 rise in its per share price to Rs.450.75.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs. 350.01 per share closing at Rs. 8,225.00, followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with a Rs. 49.66 decline to close at Rs.612.53.