Public Buildings, Sports Sectors' Uplift Schemes Approved

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Monday approved two developmental schemes of Public Buildings and Sports sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 7,493.878 million.

These schemes were approved in the 31st PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23. Planning and Development Board (P&D Board) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired the meeting through video link.

The approved development schemes included building climate resilience & disaster risk reduction in Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,993.878 million and construction of sports complex at newly created Gujrat Division and upgradation & renovation of Zahoor Elahi Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.5 billion.

P&D Board Provincial Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

