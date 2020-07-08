UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Service PTI Govt's Main Agenda: Aslam Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:52 AM

Public service PTI govt's main agenda: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that real politics was the name of doing public service and it was also main agenda of the PTI government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that real politics was the name of doing public service and it was also main agenda of the PTI government.

He was talking to media while visiting union council 98 of his constituency along with officers of LESCO, WASA, Sui Gas and other departments concerned. On this occasion, people apprised him about problems of their areas.

Aslam Iqbal said that he had visited them to get first hand information about their problems.

The Minister commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been struggling to eliminate corruption for the last many years, and all the corrupt and mafias would come to their logical end who looted the masses ruthlessly. He emphasized that PTI government would retrieve the looted money from the plunderers and spend it on public welfare because basic manifesto of PTI government was to bring ease and comfort in the lives of the common man.

Aslam Iqbal said, "We will not disappoint the masses who have given us their mandate to bring about change in the country and it is our fundamental principle to render public service."He, however, mentioned that entire world including Pakistan was facing extraordinary challenge of coronavirus pandemic as it had left deep imprints on the economy and the society. He said, "The PTI government has taken timely measures to save the masses from hunger and coronavirus, and we will get them out of prevailing difficult situation."The Minister urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. He assured that the government was standing by the masses in this time of distress and difficulty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Sui Gas Man Money Media All From Government LESCO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

56 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.