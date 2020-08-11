Punjab approves Rs 4.579b development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 4,579.591 million.

According to P&D spokesperson here, these schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

The approved development schemes included as Integrated Plan for Development of Agriculture in Tribal Area of Koh-e-Suleman D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 191.597 million, Dualization of road from Uch Sharif to Ahmedpur East, length 27.

25 km, District Bahawalpur (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,321.714 million, Construction of Dual Carriageway from Daska to Sambrial Road, Length 16.00 km in District Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,535.599 million and Up-Gradation of Neuro Surgery Department at B.V. Hospital, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 530.681 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.