UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Approves Rs 4.579b Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Punjab approves Rs 4.579b development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 4,579.591 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 4,579.591 million.

According to P&D spokesperson here, these schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

The approved development schemes included as Integrated Plan for Development of Agriculture in Tribal Area of Koh-e-Suleman D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 191.597 million, Dualization of road from Uch Sharif to Ahmedpur East, length 27.

25 km, District Bahawalpur (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,321.714 million, Construction of Dual Carriageway from Daska to Sambrial Road, Length 16.00 km in District Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,535.599 million and Up-Gradation of Neuro Surgery Department at B.V. Hospital, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 530.681 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Road Bahawalpur Sialkot Daska Sambrial All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dozens hurt as shooting rumour sparks panic on Fre ..

3 minutes ago

Virus continues to claim many lives in Brazil, Mex ..

3 minutes ago

109 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Tu ..

3 minutes ago

Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand to host Pakistan, West Indies, Austra ..

3 minutes ago

DPO hold meeting with district peace committee

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.