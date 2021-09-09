UrduPoint.com

Punjab Decides To Enhance LGs Share By 10pc

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:15 PM

Punjab decides to enhance LGs share by 10pc

Punjab government Thursday decided to increase share of local governments (LGs) from property tax by 10 percent i.e. from 85 to 95 percent for more financial autonomy to them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab government Thursday decided to increase share of local governments (LGs) from property tax by 10 percent i.e. from 85 to 95 percent for more financial autonomy to them.

With this decision, the local governments would receive an additional Rs 3 billion that would enable them to improve the services delivery in their respective jurisdictions. Provision of the additional resources to local governments would be made by reducing the provincial government revenue share.

The decision was made in the first meeting of the Resource Mobilization Committee for the financial year 2022-23. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat and attended by Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Anwar, Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Excise and Taxation, Member board of Revenue, Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority and concerned officers of Finance Department.

The provincial finance minister observed that increasing the resources of local governments will improve the service delivery of basic services to the people in the backward areas.

The necessary amendments were being introduced in the laws related to revenue in order to implement it. He said the increase in local government resources was aimed at increasing their stability and powers.

Earlier, the Finance Secretary apprised the meeting of the aims and objectives of the committee and said that in order to increase the resources of local governments, a summary of amendments to the immovable urban tax law was being prepared to ensure the transfer of resources.

The meeting discussed the proposals forwarded by the Pre-Resource Mobilization Committee.

The meeting pointed out the shortcomings in the existing policy for collection of property tax and proposed to adopt an alternative policy.

The minister directed the special secretary finance to propose a suitable mechanism of tax collection after consultation with all the tax collecting agencies for uniformity in the rate of property tax.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Jahanian All From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams c ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams combatting COVID-19, reviews pr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French ..

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French counterpart

1 hour ago
 National Assembly body expresses concerns over inc ..

National Assembly body expresses concerns over increase in price of fertilizers

1 minute ago
 Russia, US Not Yet Agreed on Creation of Working G ..

Russia, US Not Yet Agreed on Creation of Working Groups on Strategic Stability - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk Second Time in W ..

Russian Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk Second Time in Week

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.