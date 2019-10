(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, discussed Venezuela's debt to Russia at their Moscow meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"The debt-related matters were briefly discussed during the recent visit, this is the only thing I can confirm," Peskov replied to a question on whether Maduro had asked Putin to restructure Venezuela's debt.