UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Global Oil Demand To Grow 1% Annually Through 2025, Then Slowly Decline

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Putin Says Global Oil Demand to Grow 1% Annually Through 2025, Then Slowly Decline

TOBOLSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Global oil demand will grow by only 1 percent annually in the next five years, and then will decline by 0.1 percent per year, in this regard, it is very promising to develop petrochemical industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"This is very promising.

I think that everyone present at the meeting understands this very well. The expected average annual growth rate of global demand [for petrochemical products] is somewhere under 4 percent. And in the next five years, the demand for oil will grow just 1 percent. And then there will be a general decline by 0.1 [percent]," Putin said at a meeting on the strategic development of the petrochemical industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

36 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.