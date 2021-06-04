UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia Needs To Deal With 2 Issues: Conditions Of Labor Market, Inflation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:16 PM

Russia today faces two most acute issues conditions of the labor market and inflation, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia today faces two most acute issues conditions of the labor market and inflation, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We have two most pressing problems at the moment. The labor market, it needs to be restored to at least 4.7%, as it was before the pandemic, and now it is 5.2%. And the second is inflation," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

