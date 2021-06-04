Putin Says Russia Needs to Deal With 2 Issues: Conditions of Labor Market, Inflation

Russia today faces two most acute issues conditions of the labor market and inflation, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia today faces two most acute issues conditions of the labor market and inflation, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We have two most pressing problems at the moment. The labor market, it needs to be restored to at least 4.7%, as it was before the pandemic, and now it is 5.2%. And the second is inflation," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).