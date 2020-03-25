UrduPoint.com
Putin To Present Measures To Support Economy Amid Coronavirus - Upper House Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will present measures for supporting the national economy amid the coronavirus outbreak in his address to the nation, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will present measures for supporting the national economy amid the coronavirus outbreak in his address to the nation, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"Today, after 15:00 Moscow time [13:00 GMT], Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] will deliver his address to citizens. I ask all the senators to watch it in their studies," Matviyenko told upper house lawmakers.

She expressed the belief that Putin would outline measures for supporting business and the economy.

