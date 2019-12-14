UrduPoint.com
Qatar Not In Competition With Russia In Gas Supply To Europe - State Minister For Energy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:13 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Qatar does not view Russia as a direct competitor for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe and considers it advantageous for countries to have multiple energy sources, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said on Saturday.

"We don't see ourselves as in competition with anybody ... Europe is a very big market that we are supplying and will continue to supply it. Russia, other LNG [suppliers] will also be servicing that market and I think it's good to have multiple sources for any nation," al-Kaabi said at the annual Doha Forum.

The Energy Minister also said that Qatar had invested in regasification facilities in Europe to streamline the distribution of LNG onto the continent.

Taking part in a panel with the CEOs of French oil company Total and Italian Eni, al-Kaabi said that Qatar plans to increase LNG production from 77 to 110 tonnes per year by 2024.

