Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with Iran

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta (CCIQ) on Thursday hailed the inauguration of Mand-Pishin border sustenance market along the Pak-Iran border

"It is an unprecedented step of the incumbent government. It will pave a way for fostering invincible economic growth of the country," said CCIQ President Abdullah Achakzai said in a statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran's President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market earlier in the day.

The Mand-Pishin border market is one of the six border operational markets which will be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border.

Abdullah Achakzai said opening of the six border markets with neighbouring country would multiply border trade between two brotherly countries manifold.

"The business community of Balochistan enjoys pleasant and highly regarded relations with Iranian trade community.

It was a long-awaited demand of the CCIQ and Balochistan's trade community, which has been fulfilled by the government," he added.

Besides opening of new avenues of trade, he hoped, the border markets would turn out to be central points for legal trade between the business communities of the both countries.

Stressing the need for early completion of the project, the CCIQ president said completion of all the trade markets on priority would not only be beneficial for the mineral rich province, but would also help to boost the overall economy of the country.

"Balochistan is known as the 'fruit basket of Pakistan', therefore, a special attention of the government is required to engage trade community to introduce its products to rest of the world," he added.

"The sustenance markets are a good opportunity to showcase our products and earn revenue in return," he maintained.