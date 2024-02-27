RCCI Demands Immediate Steps For Business Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:11 PM
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has called upon the government to take immediate steps to reduce the cost of doing business
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has called upon the government to take immediate steps to reduce the cost of doing business.
According to a statement issued here, addressing the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference in Rahim Yar Khan Saqib Rafiq said that the economic and industrial activities have shrunk due to an increase in production cost.
The RCCI President emphasized that the policy should be made in consultation with the stakeholders, adding at present the Pakistani economy was facing many challenges including the energy crisis.
Saqib said that the promotion of renewable energy was the need of hour and without promoting the industry, economic progress was impossible.
“Whether it is SMEs or large-scale industry, both sectors are suffering from the high cost of doing business, electricity and gas are many times more expensive ”, he added.
He urged the government to expand the Business Facilitation Centers across the country.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term
EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case
Mother of three abducted
China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices
Two more matches decided in cricket tourney
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants
VC Women University inspects ongoing exams
Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy
More Stories From Business
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices14 minutes ago
-
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants14 minutes ago
-
Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy25 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held25 minutes ago
-
Public confidence increasing on Wafaqi Mohtasib: Ejaz Qureshi7 minutes ago
-
Japan inflation falls to 2% in January26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for increased investment in key sector2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 86 points2 hours ago
-
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts2 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 February 202426 minutes ago
-
Japan's core consumer prices up 2 pct in January2 hours ago