RCCI Demands Immediate Steps For Business Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:11 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has called upon the government to take immediate steps to reduce the cost of doing business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has called upon the government to take immediate steps to reduce the cost of doing business.

According to a statement issued here, addressing the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference in Rahim Yar Khan Saqib Rafiq said that the economic and industrial activities have shrunk due to an increase in production cost.

The RCCI President emphasized that the policy should be made in consultation with the stakeholders, adding at present the Pakistani economy was facing many challenges including the energy crisis.

Saqib said that the promotion of renewable energy was the need of hour and without promoting the industry, economic progress was impossible.

“Whether it is SMEs or large-scale industry, both sectors are suffering from the high cost of doing business, electricity and gas are many times more expensive ”, he added.

He urged the government to expand the Business Facilitation Centers across the country.

