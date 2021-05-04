UrduPoint.com
Replenishment Of EU Gas Reserves Remains Stagnant - Gazprom

Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:39 PM

The replenishment of European gas reserves at underground gas storage facilities remains poor, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday, citing data from infrastructure operators' association Gas Infrastructure Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The replenishment of European gas reserves at underground gas storage facilities remains poor, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday, citing data from infrastructure operators' association Gas Infrastructure Europe.

"In Europe, the replenishment of reserves at underground gas storage facilities continues to stagnate. According to the Gas Infrastructure Europe data, from April 16, when this year's lowest volume of gas was registered at storage facilities, to April 30, half a month, only 1.

1 billion cubic meters [38.8 billion cubic feet] were pumped [into the storage facilities] out of 66.5 billion cubic meters [2.3 trillion cubic feet] that are necessary to replenish the reserves to last year's level," the company said in a statement.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, European underground storage facilities were filled 29.65% of their total capacity as of April 30, a decrease from 30.06% in late March. Meanwhile, last Sunday's data shows the indicator just about reached the late March level, rising to 30.05%.

