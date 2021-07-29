UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Repsol Posts Profit Due To Higher Oil Prices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Repsol posts profit due to higher oil prices

Spanish energy giant Repsol posted Thursday a net profit for the second quarter, the latest oil firm to recover from the pandemic thanks to a rebound in crude prices

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Spanish energy giant Repsol posted Thursday a net profit for the second quarter, the latest oil firm to recover from the pandemic thanks to a rebound in crude prices.

The company booked a net profit of 587 million Euros ($700 million) in April-June of 2021, compared to a loss of 1.9 billion euros in the same period last year.

The second quarter performance this year benefitted from the recovery of benchmark oil prices which surpassed $76 a barrel at the end of June, its highest level since October 2018, Repsol said in a statement.

"Demand has also increased, thanks in large part to vaccination rollout," it added.

Repsol said revenues at its petrol stations in Spain jumped by 63 percent in the second quarter when compared to the same period last year as travel picked up following the easing of loockdowns.

"The global health crisis has continued to hobble the world economy throughout the first half of the year, though the situation has improved from the unprecedented scenario of 2020," it said.

Repsol posted a 2020 net loss of 3.3 billion euros as oil prices plunged due to a collapse in demand as economies around the world shut down due to the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol World Company Oil Same Spain June October 2018 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Delta variant drives virus spread to three China p ..

2 minutes ago

Noor Muqaddam murder case should be tried in anti- ..

2 minutes ago

SABS updates architecture, ceramics subjects

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews arrangements for Muharam-ul-Haram

2 minutes ago

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army woul ..

7 minutes ago

Seoul Plans to Use Restored Hotline to Open Online ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.