MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) One of France's largest energy companies, Engie, reported on Thursday that its revenue had grown by 85% and reached 69 billion euro ($68.6 billion) over January-September compared to the previous year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew to 10.7 billion euro by 47.

7% compared to the first three quarters of 2021, according to the report. However, net income figures were not presented in the document.

Engie also stated that its net financial debt stood now at 27.6 billion euro, which is 2.2 billion euro more than the last year showings.

Engie (formerly known as GDF Suez) is one of Europe's leading energy companies, operating in the areas of electricity generation and distribution, gas extraction and transportation as well as the development of renewable energy sources.