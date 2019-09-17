UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh To Invite Int'l Experts To Join Investigation Into Attacks On Oil Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

Riyadh to Invite Int'l Experts to Join Investigation Into Attacks on Oil Facilities

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Riyadh will invite international experts and UN specialists to join the investigation into the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, which have affected the oil market, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack, claimed by Yemeni Houthis, caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day ” about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

"As the investigations are ongoing, the Kingdom will invite UN and international experts to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigations," the ministry said on Twitter.

Riyadh also called on the international community to "take a firm and clear position against this reckless behavior that threatens the global economy."

Houthi rebels regularly conduct drone attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen's internationally recognized government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015. At the same time, US officials have claimed that intelligence indicates Iranian involvement in the incidents. Iran firmly denied any involvement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Iran Twitter Yemen Riyadh Oil Saudi Same Saudi Arabia 2015 Market Government Million

Recent Stories

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

6 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

7 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

7 hours ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.