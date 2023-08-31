Roadmap to climate-change resilient Pakistan requires joint efforts: Sami Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Thursday said the roadmap to the climate-change resilient and adaptive future plan for Pakistan required collaboration among all stakeholders, terming it the need of the hour.

"We will have to work hand in hand to align efforts of all stakeholders including government departments, private enterprises, civil society, academia and development partners," he said while addressing the inaugural session of projects completion ceremony titled "Optimizing Impact � Investing in Resilient and Adaptive Future of Pakistan." Last year, Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, affecting 33 million people and causing economic losses worth $30 billion.

Following this, the government prepared a 'Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework" (4RF framework) that is being implemented.

In January this year, Pakistan successfully managed to secure pledges of US$10 billion from donors committed during the International Conference on 'Climate Resilient Pakistan' jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UN in Geneva, the Planning Ministry informed.

Speaking at the event, the minister linked national development with the ability to embrace change, confront challenges and seize opportunities, describing it as a necessity, not an option.

He was of the view that 'impact investing' offered a framework to create a prosperous society leaving no one behind, protecting the earth's planet and paving way for the coming generations' better future.

Sami Saeed stressed the need for investing to build a resilient nation, enhancing its ability to absorb shocks and recover swiftly from challenges.

With its rich history and diverse potential, the minister said Pakistan time and again exhibited its capacity to endure and evolve. However, he said, as the nation confronted 21st-century complexities - from climate change to technological disruption � its approach to development must evolve as well. "We must pursue smart, sustainable growth that considers the long-term well-being of our citizens and the health of our environment." The minister further added that Pakistan had become an epicenter of climate change, ranking among the top ten countries most vulnerable to its devastating effects.

Despite being a negligible contributor to global warming, he said the cost of climate change to Pakistan was substantial and continuously increasing as the country faced serious economic challenges.

Given the growing and cross-cutting challenges climate change posed, the government had prioritized adaptation and building resilience.

Furthermore, he said a number of interventions were being implemented to incentivize farmers for transition to climate-smart water and land management practices.

"We are implementing a long-term agriculture growth strategy with a focus on productivity improvement, climate resilience, and physical expansion, " he added.

The minister emphasized investing in state-of-the-art early warning systems, gathering and utilizing data-driven insights to analyze climate patterns and potential disasters.

He asked for strengthening disaster risk governance by establishing clear policies, institutional frameworks, and coordination mechanisms.

He called for investing in education and innovation to encourage entrepreneurship and embrace emerging technologies. "By doing so, we not only create a workforce that is prepared for the jobs of tomorrow but also position ourselves as pioneers in new industries," he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission (DCPC) Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan highlighted the significant steps taken by the government.

The DCPC also appreciated the donors particularly the Asian Development Bank and others which helped Pakistan in the implementation of the 4RF framework.

"It was not an easy task but the government continued deliberation and each sector was reviewed and made an action plan for better utilization of funds, " remarked Khan while reiterating the government was committed to adopting climate-resilient policies in the future.

Khan said the flood victims were helped timely despite financial constraints.

It is noted that the Central Development Working Party CWDP approved several projects related to climate resilience to avoid untoward incidents in the future.

Highlighting the key achievements of NDRMF, Secretary of Planning Ministry, Syed Zafar Ali Shah in his speech said that NDRMF, an attached department of the ministry, played a key role in the implementation of disaster risk reduction, disaster risk financing and climate change investments across Pakistan.

He informed the participants that the Planning Ministry had allocated sufficient funds for the installation of early warning systems and community-based disaster risk.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the secretary said that major projects which include the construction of public buildings with quality infrastructure, safety measures to prevent flood water disasters, construction of water reservoirs, and landslide management will be launched to make the country climate resilient.