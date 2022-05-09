UrduPoint.com

Role Of Mothers Highlighted At International Mother's Day

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :"Mothers are the most precious asset in our lives and should be given utmost respect, regard and special care by everyone as they play very important role in our lives and in grooming our personality." This was said by Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) while speaking as a Chief Guest at International Mother's Day celebrated by Islamabad Founder Lions Club.

Baser Daud, President, Islamabad Founder Lions Club presided over the ceremony, said a press release.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir said "this day provides us an opportunity to express love and gratitude towards mothers for everything they do for their children and families, selflessly.

' He also said that this day was also an occasion to tell our mothers that we love them from the core of our hearts and we cannot compensate them for their love, support and importance in our lives.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Baser Daud President Islamabad Founder Lions Club, Sheikh Aamir Waheed, Muhammad Naveed Malik and others also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tribute to mothers for their devotion towards their children.

