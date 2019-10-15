UrduPoint.com
Rosatom, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation Sign MoU On Peaceful Use Of Nuclear Power

Tue 15th October 2019

Rosatom, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation Sign MoU on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Power

Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Corporation and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear power

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Corporation and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear power.

The document was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, the Russian Energy Ministry and the UAE Energy and Industry Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation.

