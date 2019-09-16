UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani On Drone Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities: Yemen's People Has Right To Self-Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:21 PM

Rouhani on Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities: Yemen's People Has Right to Self-Defense

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in response to a question about a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, said that the people of Yemen has the right to self-defense

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in response to a question about a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, said that the people of Yemen has the right to self-defense.

"As for the drone attack...

I would like to note security issues. Every day, Yemen is bombed and its innocent population is killed. Therefore, the people of Yemen was forced to respond due to the inflow of weapons that enters Saudi Arabia daily and is used against them [Yemen]. The people of Yemen protect themselves from attacks," Rouhani said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack Yemen Oil Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Moscow Believes Syria's Integrity to Be Fully Rest ..

4 minutes ago

Event in South Africa exposes Indian brutalities i ..

4 minutes ago

Next Astana-Format Consultations on Syria to Be He ..

4 minutes ago

Niamey residents flee after the worst floods in 50 ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan, AJK's people never accept revocation of ..

9 minutes ago

Multan Sukkur Motorway to be opened after removal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.