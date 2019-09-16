(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in response to a question about a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia , said that the people of Yemen has the right to self-defense.

"As for the drone attack...

I would like to note security issues. Every day, Yemen is bombed and its innocent population is killed. Therefore, the people of Yemen was forced to respond due to the inflow of weapons that enters Saudi Arabia daily and is used against them [Yemen]. The people of Yemen protect themselves from attacks," Rouhani said.