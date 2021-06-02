UrduPoint.com
Rs 10b LSM-Narang Mandi-Narowal Road Project Approved

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 40th meeting of current financial year here on Wednesday approved the construction of Lahore Sialkot Motorway (LSM) link Highway (4-lanes) connecting LSM to Narang Mandi and Narowal (Length 81.75 Km) with an estimated cost of Rs 10 billion.

The project also included Narowal Eastern Bypass-District Narowal.

On this occasion, the Planning & Development board secretary directed to expedite work on all development projects for their completion according to the time-lines, adding, "The timeline of every stage of all development projects should be determined.

" He also directed to expedite work on road's construction projects.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments,senior chief (Coordination), and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departmentsalso attended the meeting.

