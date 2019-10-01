UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 List, 1 October 2019 Announced

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:36 AM

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 List, 1 October 2019 Announced

Results of 15000 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Muzaffarabad on October 1st, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 30000000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.15000/ each was held Today in Muzaffarabad on October 1st 2019. The Draw number is 80. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 392299 won the amount of 30000000 PKR. The second prize winners are 479714, 687378, 742432 they all won Rs. 10,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 185,000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Muzaffarabad Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2019 in the business section of UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Muzaffarabad Pakistani Rupee October 2019 Prize Bond All

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Qualitative achievement by Sharjah Airp ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 1, 2019 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

11 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

11 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.