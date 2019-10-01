RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 List, 1 October 2019 Announced

Results of 15000 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Muzaffarabad on October 1st, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 30000000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.15000/ each was held Today in Muzaffarabad on October 1st 2019. The Draw number is 80. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 392299 won the amount of 30000000 PKR. The second prize winners are 479714, 687378, 742432 they all won Rs. 10,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 185,000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Muzaffarabad Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

