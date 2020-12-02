UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 430mln Property Tax Recovered By Excise Deptt Multan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Rs 430mln property tax recovered by Excise Deptt Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department Multan have recovered Rs 430 million as property tax till November chasing a target of Rs 675 million for the fiscal year 2020-21,said by officials on Wednesday.

Figure showed ET&NC Multan achieved over 63 percent of the total target till November while the second quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 was still in progress and department might surpass the target through efforts in third and fourth quarter i.e first half of 2021.

ETO property tax Khalid Hussain Kasuri told APP that five per cent waiver facility in property tax payments was no more available, however,he added that it could still be availed through e-payment channels.

Kasuri said there were 155,000 property tax payers in Multan but only 50percent of them have made payments so far.He said that property tax collection process was in progress as per routine and no crackdown was on the cards due to novel coronavirus epidemic.

He said that teams were being formed to expedite the tax recovery process in the ongoing month of December 2020. He said that a new survey to bring more property tax payers in the fold would begin within the ongoing month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Progress November December 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

23 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

41 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

51 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

1 hour ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

55 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.