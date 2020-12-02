Rs 430mln property tax recovered by Excise Deptt Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department Multan have recovered Rs 430 million as property tax till November chasing a target of Rs 675 million for the fiscal year 2020-21,said by officials on Wednesday.

Figure showed ET&NC Multan achieved over 63 percent of the total target till November while the second quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 was still in progress and department might surpass the target through efforts in third and fourth quarter i.e first half of 2021.

ETO property tax Khalid Hussain Kasuri told APP that five per cent waiver facility in property tax payments was no more available, however,he added that it could still be availed through e-payment channels.

Kasuri said there were 155,000 property tax payers in Multan but only 50percent of them have made payments so far.He said that property tax collection process was in progress as per routine and no crackdown was on the cards due to novel coronavirus epidemic.

He said that teams were being formed to expedite the tax recovery process in the ongoing month of December 2020. He said that a new survey to bring more property tax payers in the fold would begin within the ongoing month.