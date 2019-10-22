Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by Rs 0.03 in interbank and was traded at Rs155.87 against Rs 155.90 the previous day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by Rs 0.03 in interbank and was traded at Rs155.87 against Rs 155.90 the previous day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.85 and Rs 156.25 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.47and was traded at Rs173.63 against the last closing of Rs 174.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.43 whereas decrease of Rs 0.62 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.65 as compared to last closing of Rs 202.27.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham witnessed decrease of Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 42.43 as against the last closing of Rs 42.44 while the Saudi Rayal witnessed decrease of Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 41.55, against Rs 41.56 the previous day, the data revealed.