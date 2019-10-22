UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:55 PM

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by Rs 0.03 in interbank and was traded at Rs155.87 against Rs 155.90 the previous day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by Rs 0.03 in interbank and was traded at Rs155.87 against Rs 155.90 the previous day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.85 and Rs 156.25 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.47and was traded at Rs173.63 against the last closing of Rs 174.

10.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.43 whereas decrease of Rs 0.62 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.65 as compared to last closing of Rs 202.27.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham witnessed decrease of Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 42.43 as against the last closing of Rs 42.44 while the Saudi Rayal witnessed decrease of Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 41.55, against Rs 41.56 the previous day, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Women’s T20I series – schedule of practice, ma ..

11 minutes ago

World Science Day on Nov 10

3 minutes ago

AFD delegation visits Water and Sanitation Agency ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price decreases Rs300, traded at Rs 86,900 pe ..

4 minutes ago

S.Korea, Japan Scrambled Fighters for Escorting Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Neelum Munir defends her Item song

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.