Open Menu

Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 10 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.20 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 10 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.20 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.30.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.50 and Rs 280.20 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 51 paisa to close at Rs 301.

16 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.77, whereas a decrease of 51 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.34 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.85.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.74, and the Saudi Riyal by 03 paisa to close at Rs 74.17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in com ..

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..

7 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brai ..

COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of ..

Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together

2 minutes ago
 Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

2 minutes ago
 119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

10 minutes ago
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; ..

Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..

10 minutes ago
 Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks fo ..

Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy

2 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochista ..

Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy ..

Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion

8 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on heatwave

NIH issues advisory on heatwave

8 minutes ago
 One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business