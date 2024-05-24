Rupee Gains 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 10 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.20 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.30.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.50 and Rs 280.20 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 51 paisa to close at Rs 301.
16 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.77, whereas a decrease of 51 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.34 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.85.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.74, and the Saudi Riyal by 03 paisa to close at Rs 74.17.
