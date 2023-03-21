Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee gained 11 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 283.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.03 According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.7 and Rs 286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.04 and closed at Rs 304.

87 against the last day's closing of Rs 302.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by 02 paisa to close at Rs 2.14, whereas a surge of Rs 1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 347.74 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 346.29.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 03 paisa to close at Rs 77.30 and Saudi Riyal went down by 05 paisa each to close at Rs 75.56.