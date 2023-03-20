Rupee sheds Rs 2.32 against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan rupee weakened Rs 2.32 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 284.03 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.71 According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.2 and Rs 286 respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee weakened Rs 2.32 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 284.03 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.71 According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.2 and Rs 286 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.58 and closed at Rs 302.

83 against the last day's closing of Rs 300.25, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen increased by 05 paisa to close at Rs2.16, whereas a surge of Rs4.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 346.29 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 342.15.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went up by 62 paisa each to close at Rs 77.33 and at Rs 75.61 respectively.