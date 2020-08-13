Rupee strengthens against dollar 13 Aug 2020

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 14 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs167.93 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.07

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 14 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs167.93 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.07.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs167.9 and Rs 168.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by Rs 1.07 to close at Rs 198.67 against the last day's trading of Rs 197.61.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.57, whereas an increase of 9 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 219.68 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.59.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 44.77 and Rs 45.71 respectively.