UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar 13 Aug 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:28 PM

Rupee strengthens against dollar 13 Aug 2020

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 14 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs167.93 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.07

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 14 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs167.93 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.07.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs167.9 and Rs 168.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by Rs 1.07 to close at Rs 198.67 against the last day's trading of Rs 197.61.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.57, whereas an increase of 9 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 219.68 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.59.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 44.77 and Rs 45.71 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan Continues To Provide Humanitarian Sup ..

22 seconds ago

Talks Were Held Between The Minister Of Foreign Af ..

25 seconds ago

Minister of Climate Change tours modern Emirati fa ..

14 minutes ago

Pak-Saudi Arabia Relations: Chaudhary brothers que ..

21 minutes ago

Gas companies would have to pay Rs 417 billion to ..

33 minutes ago

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.