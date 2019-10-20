UrduPoint.com
Russia Failed To Fulfill OPEC+ Deal In Sept Due To Rising Gas Condensate Production -Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

Russia Failed to Fulfill OPEC+ Deal in Sept Due to Rising Gas Condensate Production -Novak

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Russia did not fulfill its commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut deal by 100 percent in September because the rising production of gas condensate in the winter period was included in the statistics, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday.

"We had a specific situation, linked among others to the start of the winter period when gas condensate is produced along with natural gas and is also included in the statistics," the minister said.

Novak pointed out that Russia had reduced its oil production by 200,000 barrels per day, comparing to October 2018.

"The Russian Federation fulfilled its commitments by 90 percent in September," the minister added.

