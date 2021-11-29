Russia Has No Problems With Possibilities to Increase Oil Output Within OPEC+ - Novak

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia has no problems with the possibilities to increase its oil production within OPEC+, and all companies are ready to reach the levels of oil output before the deal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"I see no problems. Our companies confirm that they are ready to reach the levels that were before the reduction," Novak told reporters.

If Russia increases production by 400,000 barrels per month, then by May it will have to approximately reach the levels before the reduction, the official recalled.

