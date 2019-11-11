UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, India Interested In Implementing Joint LNG Projects - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:28 PM

Russia, India Interested in Implementing Joint LNG Projects - Kremlin

Russia and India are interested in implementing joint liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and are studying the possibility to jointly develop hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in Russia's Far East, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia and India are interested in implementing joint liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and are studying the possibility to jointly develop hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in Russia's Far East, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

Russia and India prioritize energy cooperation, Ushakov said, commenting on the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to take place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil.

According to Ushakov, Russia is currently expanding hydrocarbon export to India.

"Taking into consideration the stably growing demand for LNG in India and the countries' mutual interest in implementing joint LNG projects, cooperation between Gazprom and profile Indian companies has great prospects. Possibilities to jointly develop hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in Russia's Far East are being studied actively," Ushakov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Brazil Gas

Recent Stories

Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

15 minutes ago

Faizan Riaz smashes scintillating double century f ..

21 minutes ago

Gargash meets with Chinese official

31 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win ..

33 minutes ago

Dr Firdous submits unconditional apology in contem ..

2 minutes ago

Namavaran Oil Field Increases Iran's Reserves by O ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.