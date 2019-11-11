Russia, India Interested in Implementing Joint LNG Projects - Kremlin

Russia and India are interested in implementing joint liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and are studying the possibility to jointly develop hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in Russia's Far East, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia and India are interested in implementing joint liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and are studying the possibility to jointly develop hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in Russia 's Far East, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

Russia and India prioritize energy cooperation, Ushakov said, commenting on the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to take place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil.

According to Ushakov, Russia is currently expanding hydrocarbon export to India.

"Taking into consideration the stably growing demand for LNG in India and the countries' mutual interest in implementing joint LNG projects, cooperation between Gazprom and profile Indian companies has great prospects. Possibilities to jointly develop hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in Russia's Far East are being studied actively," Ushakov told reporters.