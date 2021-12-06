UrduPoint.com

Russia, India To Continue Promoting Settlements In National Currencies

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:31 PM

Russia, India to Continue Promoting Settlements in National Currencies

Russia and India will continue to promote mutual settlements in national currencies, according to a joint statement following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia and India will continue to promote mutual settlements in national currencies, according to a joint statement following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"The Sides agreed to continue joint work on promoting mutual settlement of payments in national currencies, which will help reduce cost and time as well as risks involved in payments," the statement says.

