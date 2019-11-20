UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Interested In 'Barbaric' Technologies Used In Shale Oil, Gas Production - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:18 PM

Russia Not Interested in 'Barbaric' Technologies Used in Shale Oil, Gas Production - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had no interest in current technologies used in shale oil and gas production, emphasizing that they were "barbaric" and disastrous to the ecology of surrounding areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had no interest in current technologies used in shale oil and gas production, emphasizing that they were "barbaric" and disastrous to the ecology of surrounding areas.

"Current technologies used in the production of shale oil, shale gas, are, without exaggeration, barbaric, they destroy ecology ... Despite all economic advantages, we do not need it [shale oil and gas production], we will never go for it," Putin said at the Russia Calling! investment forum, organized by VTB Capital in Moscow.

The 11th edition of the forum runs from Wednesday to Friday, and is aimed at bringing Russian and foreign officials together to encourage investment in the national economy.

This year's dialogue will focus on Russian economic development, strategies for increasing regional growth and trends in equity capital markets. The plenary session will discuss cooperation in times of reversed globalization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Romania Foreign Minister Discuss Defense C ..

3 minutes ago

Date of General Election in Bolivia May Be Announc ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Political Expert Vahid Mojdah Killed in Kab ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Victory ..

36 minutes ago

OIC Sends a Message to Children on World Children' ..

38 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif more popular choice to lead PML-N i ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.