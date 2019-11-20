Russia Not Interested in 'Barbaric' Technologies Used in Shale Oil, Gas Production - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had no interest in current technologies used in shale oil and gas production, emphasizing that they were "barbaric" and disastrous to the ecology of surrounding areas.

"Current technologies used in the production of shale oil, shale gas, are, without exaggeration, barbaric, they destroy ecology ... Despite all economic advantages, we do not need it [shale oil and gas production], we will never go for it," Putin said at the Russia Calling! investment forum, organized by VTB Capital in Moscow.

The 11th edition of the forum runs from Wednesday to Friday, and is aimed at bringing Russian and foreign officials together to encourage investment in the national economy.

This year's dialogue will focus on Russian economic development, strategies for increasing regional growth and trends in equity capital markets. The plenary session will discuss cooperation in times of reversed globalization.