Russia, Ukraine to Continue Gas Talks Bilaterally in Coming Days - Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine will continue negotiations on the gas transit in coming days in the bilateral format, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Tuesday, following talks held within the Normandy Four summit.

"We will continue [gas] negotiations with the Ukrainian side in the bilateral format in the coming days," Miller told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Russian gas transit through Ukraine on Monday in Paris. Putin announced after the talks that Ukraine could get 25 percent cheaper gas if it managed to reach a new deal with Russia, while Zelenskyy pointed to the high chances to extend the existing contract after January 1.