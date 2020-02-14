Russian Finance Minister Says French Counterpart Accepted Invite to Visit Moscow in April

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday that French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire had accepted his invitation to visit Moscow and will arrive in April to attend a number of events.

The two ministers held talks earlier in the day in Paris.

"I have invited Mr.

Le Maire to attend events in Russia, the St. Petersburg Forum, the INNOPROM [annual industrial fair]. He has confirmed that in the nearest future - in April - he will arrive in Russia so that we can discuss in more detail all questions on the bilateral agenda," Manturov said.

In a Twitter post following the talks, Le Maire described the development of economic cooperation between France and Russia as a priority.