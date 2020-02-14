UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Finance Minister Says French Counterpart Accepted Invite To Visit Moscow In April

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Finance Minister Says French Counterpart Accepted Invite to Visit Moscow in April

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday that French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire had accepted his invitation to visit Moscow and will arrive in April to attend a number of events.

The two ministers held talks earlier in the day in Paris.

"I have invited Mr.

Le Maire to attend events in Russia, the St. Petersburg Forum, the INNOPROM [annual industrial fair]. He has confirmed that in the nearest future - in April - he will arrive in Russia so that we can discuss in more detail all questions on the bilateral agenda," Manturov said.

In a Twitter post following the talks, Le Maire described the development of economic cooperation between France and Russia as a priority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter France Visit Paris St. Petersburg April Post All Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

Diplomats delegation from 24 countries visit Punja ..

52 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister names minister to take over UN c ..

54 seconds ago

Livestock, fisheries have potential to attract inv ..

55 seconds ago

French Finance Minister Describes Strengthening Ec ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.