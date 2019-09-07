Russian Gas to Become Cheaper for Moldovans Starting October 1 - Dodon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian gas will become cheaper for Moldovans after October 1 this year, Igor Dodon, the president of the republic, announced after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Sales of Russian gas to Moldova are regulated by the 2018 agreement, set to expire on December 31 this year, and according to which the gas price is tied to global oil prices. Dodon previously asked Moscow for a possible discount.

"Reached an agreement with Putin: there will be no increases in gas tariffs this year, and next year there is a possibility for decrease ... From October 1 the price of Russia-supplied gas for Moldova will go down," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that he and Putin had discussed different aspects of the strategic dialogue between two countries, paying special attention to the issue of supplying Russian gas to Moldova.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016, according to which Moldova completely opened its market for European goods, which caused Russia to introduce a temporary ban on some types of goods from Moldova.

Nevertheless, Moldovan officials, including Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, have been expressing Chisinau's intention to normalize relations with Moscow.