UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gas To Become Cheaper For Moldovans Starting October 1 - Dodon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:38 PM

Russian Gas to Become Cheaper for Moldovans Starting October 1 - Dodon

Russian gas will become cheaper for Moldovans after October 1 this year, Igor Dodon, the president of the republic, announced after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian gas will become cheaper for Moldovans after October 1 this year, Igor Dodon, the president of the republic, announced after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Sales of Russian gas to Moldova are regulated by the 2018 agreement, set to expire on December 31 this year, and according to which the gas price is tied to global oil prices. Dodon previously asked Moscow for a possible discount.

"Reached an agreement with Putin: there will be no increases in gas tariffs this year, and next year there is a possibility for decrease ... From October 1 the price of Russia-supplied gas for Moldova will go down," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that he and Putin had discussed different aspects of the strategic dialogue between two countries, paying special attention to the issue of supplying Russian gas to Moldova.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016, according to which Moldova completely opened its market for European goods, which caused Russia to introduce a temporary ban on some types of goods from Moldova.

Nevertheless, Moldovan officials, including Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, have been expressing Chisinau's intention to normalize relations with Moscow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Oil Chisinau Vladimir Putin Price Moldova October December Gas 2016 2018 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Muharram procession concludes peacefully

1 minute ago

Three dead, three injured as Alam touched electric ..

1 minute ago

Gas Negotiations Between Russia, Moldova to Be Ove ..

1 minute ago

Pillion riding prohibited on Ashura

1 minute ago

Spt 8 reminds about courage of men in whites who t ..

7 minutes ago

Reforms in Punjab, Islamabad police; PTI govt's to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.