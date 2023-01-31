UrduPoint.com

Russian Government Instructs Oil Exporters To Monitor Non-Application Of Price Cap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Russian Government Instructs Oil Exporters to Monitor Non-Application of Price Cap

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The Russian government instructed individuals and legal entities exporting Russian oil and oil products to monitor the non-application of the price cap to the final buyer, according to a relevant decree.

"Legal entities and individuals that have entered into contracts for the supply of goods, the list of codes of which is approved by this resolution, for export, are obligated to ensure the supply of goods carried out on the basis of contracts for the supply of goods, monitoring the non-use of the mechanism for fixing the maximum price to the final buyer," the document explaining the procedure for responding to the Russian oil price cap says.

More Stories From Business

