Russian Oil Deliveries to Czech Republic Via Druzhba Pipeline According to Plan - Operator

Russian oil supplies to the Czech Republic via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline are proceeding as usual, Czech pipeline operator MERO spokeswoman Barbora Putzova told Sputnik on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian oil supplies to the Czech Republic via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline are proceeding as usual, Czech pipeline operator MERO spokeswoman Barbora Putzova told Sputnik on Thursday.

The deliveries are going according to plan, Putzova said.

Earlier in the day, Slovak broadcaster TA3 reported that due to a power outage, the supply of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline from Ukraine to Slovakia was interrupted. Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik later in the day, that Ukrtransnafta said that electricity is already being supplied to the Brody oil pumping station of the Druzhba oil pipeline and is preparing to resume pumping.