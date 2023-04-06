Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Ruble Falls To Almost 1-Year Low Past 80 To US Dollar - Moscow Exchange

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russian Ruble Falls to Almost 1-Year Low Past 80 to US Dollar - Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The exchange rate of the Russian ruble has continued its fall against major foreign currencies, with the US Dollar already rising above 81 rubles and setting a new record high since last April, the data of the Moscow Stock Exchange showed on Thursday.

As of 13:53 Moscow time (10:53 GMT), the dollar exchange rate rose by 1.19 rubles to 81.03 rubles, the Yuan by 18 kopecks to 11.76 rubles, the euro by 1.20 rubles to 88.49 rubles.

According to experts, the fundamental reasons for the ruble's decline include capital outflows from Western investors selling assets, wealthy Russians exchanging rubles, as well as Eurobond payments, which require rapid conversion into hard Currency, among others.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Euro Moscow Stock Exchange April From

Recent Stories

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity ..

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity building and knowledge exchan ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of bus ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of business, industrial sectors in a ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emir ..

Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emirate&#039;s investment climate

17 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

32 minutes ago
 Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.