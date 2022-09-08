UrduPoint.com

Russian-Ukraine Conflict Worsened World Economy: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Russian-Ukraine conflict worsened world economy: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that Russia-Ukraine conflict had negatively impacted the world economy, which was still struggling to recover from almost three-year long Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a zoom business meeting held under the aegis of Honorary Consular Investment and Tourism Ambassador to Italy Muhammad Sheryar Khan, he said that the conflict had given the world a shocking reminder of how things could change in a bad way within a short span of time.

He said according to the United Nations estimates, 12 million people moved from their homes with 5 million having left the country, in one of the biggest refugee crisis Europe has ever seen.

Quoting the world food programme of the UN, he said 345 million people in 82 countries were facing or were at the risk of acute food insecurity today, compared with 135 million in 53 countries before the pandemic as the conflict had driven up the costs of food, fuel and fertilisers.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the whole of world particularly Europe caught up in an unprecedented energy crisis as a result of US led sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

He said the uncertainty surrounding future supplies had driven benchmark European electricity prices to an "absurd level", more than 14 times its average in the 2010.

He thanked Muhammad Sheryar Khan for arranging this important zoom meeting on the future consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to abreast the Pakistani investors, importers and exporters.

He hoped such sincere endeavors would contribute to promote Pakistani exports manifolds in the days to come as still untapped markets in Europe were to be fully explored.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Electricity Exports Business Russia Europe Energy Crisis Oil Italy Gas Market From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

2 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectat ..

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectators' violent attitude

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

2 hours ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

2 hours ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

3 hours ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.