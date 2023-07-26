(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia decreased by 4.5% in January-June 2023 year-on-year to 16 million tonnes, and decreased by 8.7% to 2.3 million tonnes in June, Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amounted to 2.3 million tonnes (in June 2023), which is by 8.

7% less than in June 2022, and by 20.9% less than in May 2023. The LNG production has decreased by 4.5% to 16 million tonnes within the first six months of 2023 compared with the same period of 2022," the service said in a statement.

Russia's oil refining industry in June increased petrol production by 1.6% year-on-year to 3.7 million tonnes, and and increased output by 4.6% to 21.8 million tonnes in January-June, the report said.