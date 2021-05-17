UrduPoint.com
Russia's Novatek Plans To Fully Launch Arctic LNG 2 Ahead Of Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:27 PM

Russia's Novatek natural gas producer plans to fully launch the Arctic LNG 2 facility in 2023-2025, ahead of the previously announced timeframe of 2023-2026, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia's Novatek natural gas producer plans to fully launch the Arctic LNG 2 facility in 2023-2025, ahead of the previously announced timeframe of 2023-2026, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"The launch of the first line is planned for 2023, the launch of the second line is expected in 2024. Since we have two docks, it was earlier planned to launch the third line in 2026 but now I think� it will be launched ... in 2025," Mikhelson told Putin, reporting on the implementation of the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Equipment localization will exceed 50 percent at the Arctic LNG 2 and will reach at least 70 percent at Novatek's new LNG projects, Mikhelson continued.

