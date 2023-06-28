Open Menu

Russia's Passenger Cars Production Increases By 11 Times Year-On-Year In May - Rosstat

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Russia's Passenger Cars Production Increases by 11 Times Year-On-Year in May - Rosstat

The production of passenger cars in Russia in May increased by 11 times year-on-year and by 59.7% month-on-month to 42,200 units, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The production of passenger cars in Russia in May increased by 11 times year-on-year and by 59.7% month-on-month to 42,200 units, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In January-May, a total of 155,000 passenger cars were produced in the country, which is by 42% less than in the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Same May

Recent Stories

Russia's Gas Production in January-May Decreased b ..

Russia's Gas Production in January-May Decreased by 15.3% to 233Bcm - Rosstat

37 seconds ago
 Unemployment in Russia Down to New Historical Low ..

Unemployment in Russia Down to New Historical Low of 3.2% in May - Rosstat

41 seconds ago
 Purpose of Eid-ul-Azha to get close to the Almight ..

Purpose of Eid-ul-Azha to get close to the Almighty: Balochistan Governor Malik ..

42 seconds ago
 Ukraine Technically Ready to Go Cashless - Nationa ..

Ukraine Technically Ready to Go Cashless - National Bank

8 minutes ago
 LNG Production in Russia Down 3.8% in January-May ..

LNG Production in Russia Down 3.8% in January-May Year-on-Year - Statistics Serv ..

44 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , President ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , President Erdogan exchange Eid greeting ..

20 minutes ago
Turkish Foreign Minister Slams Another Quran-Burni ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Slams Another Quran-Burning Incident in Sweden

20 minutes ago
 Biden Says Putin 'Clearly Losing War in Iraq'

Biden Says Putin 'Clearly Losing War in Iraq'

20 minutes ago
 Delta Flight Safely Lands Without Front Gear in Ch ..

Delta Flight Safely Lands Without Front Gear in Charlotte - Reports

20 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Adha greetings from Ara ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Adha greetings from Arab, Islamic counterparts

37 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Rulers of Emirates, Crown P ..

UAE President receives Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes on Eid Al Adha

37 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business