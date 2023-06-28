The production of passenger cars in Russia in May increased by 11 times year-on-year and by 59.7% month-on-month to 42,200 units, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The production of passenger cars in Russia in May increased by 11 times year-on-year and by 59.7% month-on-month to 42,200 units, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In January-May, a total of 155,000 passenger cars were produced in the country, which is by 42% less than in the same period last year.