Russia's Passenger Cars Production Increases By 11 Times Year-On-Year In May - Rosstat
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 09:22 PM
The production of passenger cars in Russia in May increased by 11 times year-on-year and by 59.7% month-on-month to 42,200 units, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday
In January-May, a total of 155,000 passenger cars were produced in the country, which is by 42% less than in the same period last year.