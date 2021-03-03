MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russia's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 2-5, forum organizer Roscongress told Sputnik, assuring that all the necessary measures to prevent coronavirus spreading will be implemented.

The 2020 edition of the forum was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The XXIV SPIEF will be held from June 2-5, 2021," Roscongress said.

"Taking into consideration experts' opinion that Russia and the whole world are now at the 'post-pandemic turning point', and the global need to stabilize the epidemiological situation ” which will be possible thanks to universal vaccination and formation of herd immunity ” we consider it possible to hold SPIEF on June 2-5, 2021" SPIEF Organizing Committee Secretary Anton Kobyakov added.

Kobyakov stressed that the organizing committee would do everything possible to "conduct the event in compliance with the safety measures for preventing the spreading of COVID-19", developed by the national watchdog with reference to requirements of the World Health Organization.