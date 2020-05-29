UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 6% In April Amid COVID-19 Shutdown - Statistical Agency

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:56 PM

S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 6% in April Amid COVID-19 Shutdown - Statistical Agency

South Korea's industrial output fell by six percent in April amid the economic disruption caused by lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the state statistical agency Statistics Korea said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) South Korea's industrial output fell by six percent in April amid the economic disruption caused by lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the state statistical agency Statistics Korea said on Friday.

According to the statistical body, industrial production fell by 6.0 percent in April and a 6.4 percent decline was observed in the manufacturing industry in the same month.

The service industry was the only sector that registered a increase in production, recording a modest 0.5 percent rise, according to the agency.

According to the country's Yonhap news outlet, the decline in industrial production is the sharpest recorded in South Korea since the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

The drop in industrial production corresponds with an even-sharper fall in exports. At the start of May, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced that the country's exports had fallen by 24.3 percent year-on-year in April as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Countries across the globe are facing severe financial challenges amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic that has shut down many sectors of the economy. In April, the International Monetary Fund projected that the global economy will contract by 3 percent in 2020.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Same South Korea North Korea April May 2020 Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DC takes notice of delay in registration, renewal ..

5 minutes ago

Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis as 'glori ..

5 minutes ago

DC reviews prices of vegetables, fruits at Sabzi M ..

5 minutes ago

Waqar Younis quits social media after his Twitter ..

17 minutes ago

NDMA completes spraying of 4,400 hectare area

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Urges People to Support Beijing's ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.