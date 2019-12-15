UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa's Businesses Marooned By Rolling Blackouts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 09:00 AM

S.Africa's businesses marooned by rolling blackouts

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :As if choreographed by a puppet master, stores along the aisle of a Johannesburg mall hurriedly shut their doors one by one as soon as power outages strike slap-bang in the middle of the day.

"We have to close the store immediately because people can steal... the card machines also don't work without electricity," a 23 year-old clothing retail worker told AFP.

Since 2008, state utility Eskom has sporadically implemented rolling blackouts -- rationing up to 4,000 megawatts at a time -- to help prevent a collapse of the electricity grid, a process known as "load shedding".

But this week, the crisis suddenly worsened as Eskom rationed 6,000 megawatts from the national power grid, prompting the worst cuts in the country so far.

The power outages have caused many businesses to lose out on hours of sales during the peak festive season, threatening an already fragile economy.

"Most of them have to close shop as they can't afford alternative solutions such as generators and renewable energy such as solar systems," the CEO of the Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane, told AFP.

Across town about 60 kilometres (40 miles) south of Johannesburg in the crucial industrial manufacturing hub known as the Vaal Triangle, industrialists reel from the unstable supply of power.

"The big industries that start up furnaces lose an obscene amount of money when there are blackouts," said Jaco Verwey, vice-chairman of the Golden Triangle Chamber of Commerce.

"Firstly they lose money on downtime. Secondly they lose money on restarting again because they need more electricity to restart their furnaces." The organisation boasts around 450 member businesses, 33 of which pay a combined electricity bill of 100 million rands ($6.8 million) a month.

Businesses, big and small, are plunged daily into darkness for nearly five hours at a time, sometimes even multiple times a day.

- Electrifying losses - Large underground mines, among the largest contributors to GDP, suspended some shifts this week to avoid trapping miners in the belly of the earth when the electricity cuts out.

AngloAmerican spokesman Sibusiso Tshabalala told AFP that its "South African operations have been impacted by Eskom load shedding".

"While we have response plans ... this is not a sustainable solution as it is costly to run generators," he said, adding that sustained power outages resulted in reduced revenues and production.

Hundreds of tourists, hoping to catch the aerial cableway at the top of Table Mountain, were left stranded for nearly three hours this week after load shedding escalated to stage 6.

Even telecommunications networks were forced to beef up on backup power to maintain customers' connectivity during load shedding.

African giant MTN reportedly spends up to 100 million rand on battery generators for every three days of electricity blackouts.

But for some, like retailer Shoprite, the outages have resulted a spike in sales of alternative energy and lighting products such as candles, paraffin, gas bottles, emergency lights and kettle braais.

"South Africans often use load shedding as an opportunity to cook on the braai (barbeque)," the Shoprite group told AFP.

Eskom blames its old and poorly maintained coal-fired power stations which struggle to keep up with the electricity demands of Africa's most industrialised economy.

The debt-laden utility generates around 95 percent of the country's electricity.

South Africans were so livid about the power outages that President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short an official visit to Egypt to come back and meet with Eskom executives.

Upon his election in May, Ramaphosa vowed to turn around all state entities but Eskom has proved to be "the villain that leaps out of the bath in a rage when you thought that he was dead," as author and analyst Howard Feldman describes it.

Ramaphosa critics, as well as his supporters, say he will need to improve the economy if he wants a second term in power.

- 'Nail in the coffin' - Many say the current crisis is a result of years of mismanagement and corruption during the decade of Jacob Zuma's presidency.

Despite multiple bailouts, including the latest $4 billion lifeline by parliament, Eskom said it expects overall debt to rise to the equivalent of $30.8 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, up from $30 billion a year earlier.

Eskom forecasts a net loss of 20 billion rand for the year.

Calling it "too big to fail", Ramaphosa unveiled plans to improve the utility's performance by breaking it up into three units, saying that the current system was "unreliable" and "unpredictable".

Power insecurity has weighed on the sluggish South African economy, already dogged by high and rising debt, low growth and record-high unemployment of 29 percent over the last decade.

"Job creators are retrenching staff and/or going out of business," warned the CEO of the National Small Business Chamber, Mike Anderson.

Analysts at wealth asset management company Anchor Capital said the level of load shedding has heightened concerns that the economy could slip into another recession.

Indigo Ellis, an analyst at Verisk Maplecroft echoed this sentiment, saying "power cuts are (the) nail in the coffin for economic growth".

Growth contracted further by 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2019, after falling 3.2 percent in the first quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Africa Dead Corruption Load Shedding Electricity Business Parliament Egypt Company Visit Job Johannesburg Bath Anderson Chamber Hub Money March May Gas 2019 2020 Gold Commerce All From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

8 hours ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

8 hours ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

9 hours ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

9 hours ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

9 hours ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.