Sajal Tariq appointed Deputy Commissioner (IR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Ms. Sajal Tariq, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18 on acting charge basis), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here, she relinquished the charge of the post Assistant Commissioner-IR (BS- 17), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

She assumed the charge of the post.

