Sajidullah Siddiqui appointed DG (International Tax Operations)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Sajidullah Siddiqui, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Director General, Directorate General of International Tax Operations, FBR, Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Tuesday, he has resigned from the post of Director General, Directorate General of Immovable Property, Islamabad (Stationed at Karachi) and taken over the post.

Muhammad Ayaz, a BS-20 officer of IR services has taken over the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Peshawar Zone), Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.

FBR also notify that Dr Muhammad Aslam Mari, a BS-20 officer of IR Services has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Audit-III), Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

Basit Saleem Shah, a BS-19 officer of IR services has taken over the charge of the post Chief (OPS) (Legal-III), Legal-IR Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.